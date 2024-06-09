Connect with us

UDA Top Organ Orders Disciplinary Action On Defiant Members

President William Ruto chairing UDA Party NEC meeting

The United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) National Executive Committee has directed its Disciplinary Committee to take action on defiant members.

In a statement by UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala said the NEC insisted that the UDA party is founded on the basis of discipline.

He noted that the directive comes following recent exchanges between members of the party and senior party officials.

“The NEC emphasized that discipline is the engine that oils the party. This follows recent occurrences where party members violated election rules and regulations and instances where party members contradicted and or disrespected senior party officials on party positions, The NEC urged the Internal Disciplinary Committee to activate itself and address these issues promptly,” read the statement in part.

This comes weeks after Malalah sent a stern warning to Kapseret member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba against attacking DP Gachagua saying they would face disciplinary action.

SG Malala also warned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga over undermining unity in the ruling UDA Party.

“I specifically address recent public sentiments and actions of Githungari Member of Parliament, Hon, Gathoni Wa Muchomba, Kapseret Member of Parliament. Hon. Oscar Sudi and Nyeri Governor, Hon. Mutahi Kahige your recent conduct not only undermines the party’s unity but also disrespects the leadership that you pledged to serve.

“Let this be a stem warning: desist from such actions with immediate effect. Should this behavior persist, the party will take disciplinary action against you,” said Malala.

The UDA SG also warned Public Service CS Moses Kuria and his Transport Counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen over being involved in political activities contrary to the law.

Also Read: President Ruto Issues Directive To Gachagua After Chairing UDA Meeting

