UDA’s David Keter Wins Emurua Dikirr By-Election

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Kipsang Keter has been declared the winner of the highly contested Emurua Dikirr parliamentary by-election, handing the ruling party a significant political victory in Narok County.

According to official results released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Keter garnered 18,266 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Vincent Kibet Rotich of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), who received 10,760 votes.

The results were announced by Emurua Dikirr Returning Officer Caleb Gikonde after tallying from all 94 polling stations in the constituency.

Other candidates in the race included Gideon Koech of the National Vision Party (NVPK), who secured 190 votes, Desma Cherono of PNU with 80 votes, and Kiprono Rotich of the Revolutionary Labour Party (RLP), who garnered 62 votes.

A total of 29,358 valid votes were cast during the mini-poll, with voter turnout standing at approximately 66 per cent out of more than 44,000 registered voters.

Speaking shortly after being declared the winner, Keter thanked residents for their overwhelming support and pledged to serve all constituents equally regardless of political affiliation. “I want to thank the people of Emurua Dikirr for electing me. I will serve all residents equally regardless of how they voted,” said Keter.

The incoming legislator also reflected on his previous unsuccessful attempts at the parliamentary seat, describing the victory as a reward for persistence and determination.

“I have kept up the fight and did not give up after repeatedly losing the position in previous elections. But I knew that one day, one time, the win would surely come. That time is now,” he added.

The by-election was conducted following the death of former MP Johana Ng’eno, who lost his life in a helicopter crash in February this year alongside five other people in Nandi County.

Political analysts closely monitored the race, viewing it as a battle for influence between President William Ruto’s UDA party and the DCP party associated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. The contest attracted national attention as rival camps sought to demonstrate political strength in the Rift Valley region.

Despite isolated tensions reported at Chelemei Polling Station, where clashes between rival supporters left one person injured, security agencies maintained calm in most polling centres throughout the exercise.

Keter’s victory now strengthens UDA’s grip in the region as the party prepares for future political contests ahead of the 2027 General Election.