UDA’s George Theuri Concedes Defeat to Jubilee’s Mark Mwenje in Embakasi West Seat

Former Embakasi West Member of Parliament George Theuri has conceded defeat after he lost Tuesday’s election to Mark Mwenje of the Jubilee party.

His concession speech came after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissions forecasted an imminent Mwenje victory based on provisional results.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate took to social media to express gratitude to the citizens of Embakasi West for allowing him to serve them in parliament for the last 10 years.

“I want to take this early opportunity to sincerely thank the entire Embakasi west Constituency for giving me an opportunity to serve you for the past 10yrs,” Theuri stated.

“As we begin a new chapter allow me to wish my worthy competitor and the new incoming Embakasi west Mp Hon Mark Mureithi Mwenje Best of luck as you embark to start a new era as Mp elect,” he added.

The politician, renowned for his exquisite fashion sense, urged his supporters to provide Mwenje with all the assistance he will need when he assumes his new position as their representative.

“To all my supporters plz let’s support Hon Mark Mureithi as he takes over the office and accord him the necessary respect the office deserves. Politics is not enmity but competition on better ideas and service to our people,” He remarked.

Mark Mwenje, for his part, commended the UDA leader for conceding defeat with dignity. He committed to fulfill Theuri’s campaign pledges after being sworn in.

“I wish to publicly thank Hon. George Theuri for taking the time to call me this morning to wish me well and also for his public statement below to congratulate me as I take on the esteemed leadership of Embakasi West Constituency,” Mwenje Stated.

Also Read: Ruto Agrees to Handshake Raila After August 9 Polls, Gives Demands to be Followed