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Politics

Uhuru Endorses Matiang’i for President in 2027

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has endorsed Jubilee Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i for the presidency ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday, May 2, via phone during Jubilee Secretary General Moitalele Ole Kenta’s homecoming ceremony in Narok County, Uhuru described Matiang’i as a results-driven leader.

The former Head of State highlighted Matiang’i’s track record during his tenure, noting that he fought corruption and delivered government programs.

Uhuru said Matiangi’s track record portrays him as a dependable figure capable of steering the country forward after the 2027 election.

“And that workhorse, the Honorable Fred Matiang’i, I only know him a little in politics, but when it comes to getting things done, there’s no one like him.

“When it comes to work, serving the people, and fighting corruption, that job belongs to Mr. Matiang’i together with his colleagues,” said Uhuru.

File image of Richard Ole Kenta with Fred Matiang'i.

File image of Richard Ole Kenta with Fred Matiang’i.

The retired President’s remarks come months after the Jubilee party named Matiangi as the new Deputy Party leader and its flag bearer in the 2027 General Election.

Matiang’i is part of the United Opposition team, which is seen as the formidable team that is likely to unseat President William Ruto in next year’s polls.

The team also includes: former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, PLP leader Martha Karua, Justin Muturi, and Mukhisa Kituyi.

On April 20, Matiang’i said his entry into the presidential race is driven by strong conviction and a firm belief in his chances of victory.

The Jubilee Deputy Party leader noted that his research and analysis have led him to conclude that there is no clear pathway for President Ruto to secure re-election.

“I have not thought about not being President. I would not invest in something if I am not like 70-80% sure about it. I am confident, and I am serious about everything I do. I can’t see President Ruto’s pathway to election victory,” said Matiang’i.

He also rejected claims that he is a political project of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta due to his previous service in government.

“I don’t understand how I would be Uhuru’s project in the sense that he is using me to achieve a particular purpose. It is nearly nonsensical,” Matiang’i said.

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