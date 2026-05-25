Uhuru Faults Ruto for Staying Silent as UDA Allies Make Divisive Remarks

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta stepped back into the political spotlight on Monday with a stark warning: Kenya is beginning to repeat the same dangerous mistakes that ignited the deadly 2007 post-election violence — and its leaders are letting it happen.

Speaking at a Jubilee Party delegates’ meeting at Kiambu Golf Club, the retired fourth president delivered an impassioned address that was equal parts rallying cry and stern rebuke, targeting leaders he accused of fanning ethnic tensions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Without naming names, Uhuru’s message was clearly directed at UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, whose remarks during President William Ruto’s recent Coast tour drew widespread criticism for what many interpreted as targeting the Mount Kenya community. Uhuru was equally pointed in his disappointment at Ruto for not calling out the rhetoric.

“We have started seeing others spreading divisive ethnic politics. They don’t have shame while saying these things. They are making the remarks in front of leaders of our country, and nobody tries to stop them,” Uhuru said pointedly.

He warned that such silence from those in power is precisely how tensions escalate — and how a country slides from political competition into communal violence.

“As a nation it is good to tell ourselves the truth. This is not the first time we are seeing leaders making divisive remarks that promote violence. We last saw the same in 2007, and it fueled the violence,” he said.

But Uhuru’s message was not only about the past. He urged Kenyans — especially young leaders — to pivot away from ethnic mobilisation and focus on what he said truly matters to ordinary citizens: economic survival.

He illustrated his point with a simple but powerful example of the everyday Kenyan’s reality.

“Issue ni simple… watu wanapiga kelele kwa sababu mimi ni mtu mshahara wangu ni 20k, 800 inaenda kwa mafuta, 12 inaenda kwa kodi. Hiyo ndiyo shida — ongelesha shida,” he said, calling on leaders to address the real struggles facing households rather than recycling divisive political labels.

“Wakenya hawatakula maneno akiwa na njaa. Barabara hazijengwi na maneno,” he added — Kenyans will not eat words when they are hungry, and roads are not built with words.

Uhuru also used the forum to address Jubilee’s turbulent recent past. He said the party’s struggles were not internally caused but externally engineered after he peacefully left the presidency and initiated a leadership renewal process. Court battles, he said, forced him to stay on as party leader longer than he had intended.

“Hadi leo mimi bado nashikilia uongozi wa chama kwa sababu walinizuia… ningekuwa nimewaachia kitambo,” he said — to this day I still hold the party leadership because they blocked me; I would have left long ago.

He nonetheless expressed confidence in Jubilee’s future, promising a grassroots rebuild, transparent internal elections, and a renewed national identity for the party.

“Uchaguzi wetu utakuwa huru na haki,” he said. “Chama chetu si cha eneo fulani. Chama chetu ni cha kitaifa.”

With 2027 approaching fast, Uhuru’s Kiambu address leaves little doubt that he intends to remain a central and vocal force in Kenya’s political landscape — one willing to call out power when he believes it is being abused.