Uhuru: Jubilee Poured Money in Kibra By-elections

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that Jubilee Party used a lot of money to try and sway the people of Kibra to vote for its candidate McDonald Mariga.

Speaking during the launch of the BBI report at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday, Uhuru revealed that the people of Kibra were eating meat throughout the campaign period and wanted the campaigns to extend.

“I called my campaigner in Kibra to ask her how things were in Kibra . Akasema tuko sawa akasema hapa Kibra ni kilio tu..nikamuuliza kuna shida gani.. akasema jamani mngeruhusu hii campaign iendelee tukule mambo huku,” he said amid laughter.

He said he called the campaigner after the campaigns and she told him there was no more meat and the people had gone back to eating fish.

“Kwa nini mlifunga? Tungeendelea wiki ingine mbili..Kesho yake nikampigia simu akanijulisha hali ilivyo huko. Akasema sahi kuna harufu ya samaki kwa sababu mbeleni walikuwa na harufu ya nyama…” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta says Kibra By-Elections were the most peaceful & the only complaint from voters was the short period as they wanted more time to eat campaign money … We stand with the President … #BBIReport — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) November 27, 2019

The Kibra by-elections were held on November 7. ODM Candidate Imran Okoth beat former Harambee Stars midfielder Mariga by more than 10,000 votes despite claims that the Mariga campaign team used millions of money.

President Uhuru, who did not take an active role in the campaigns, endorsed Mariga at State House in September. But a few members of the Jubilee Faction of Kieleweke led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru claimed that DP William Ruto had forced Uhuru to endorse Mariga.

Kamanda led a section of Jubilee members in campaigning for Imran who was branded as the handshake candidate.



Immediately after the elections, Ruto’s camp accused Raila of using violence to win the seat which had been branded ‘Baba’s bedroom’. Tanga tanga members Boni Khalwale and Didmus Barasa were allegedly attacked by ODM goons on the election day. Ruto asked Raila to renounce violence.

Ironically, President Uhuru said the campaigns were peaceful.

