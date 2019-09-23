Uhuru Kenyatta And Raila Odinga Are The Only Centers Of Power In Kenya-James Orengo

Siaya Senator James Orengo has sensationally claimed Kenya has two centers of power, which are Capitol Hill, Raila Odinga’s private offices and State House where President Uhuru resides. While speaking during K24 interview of Punchline, Orengo said it is President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga who hold sway in country’s decisions and as such should be the only leaders Kenyans are supposed to listen to.

“If you see there are many people who go to Capitol Hill, from Cabinets Secretaries, PS’s, political leaders among others. As we progress towards 2022, we shall experience some kind of sharing of power if not through institutional change than by political practice.”

He said the institutional change was going to be through the Building Bridges Initiative. The initiative was arrived at after the handshake between Raila and Uhuru in March 2018. Orengo said the handshake is not about power-sharing adding that the way the state is exercising authority showed that there are two centres of power.

Orengo: The political class is happier when we are talking about 2022. But when we talk about good governance and climate change as Wangari Maathai did, they are nowhere to be seen. The political class likes easier targets.#OrengoOnPunchline pic.twitter.com/SaeXpJ2I8W — K24 TV (@K24Tv) September 22, 2019

“…when it comes to political decisions there are some consultations between the two leaders. On the level of implementation the President drives the executive,” he said.

Orengo also hinted that the country is likely to hold a referendum mid next year, warning that Uhuru risks becoming a lame duck should a constitutional change fail to materialise.

Orengo also fired a salvo at controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna telling him to toughen up and not give up his fight to return to Kenya.

“Miguna has every right to be allowed back to Kenya.. he should still make attempts to come to Kenya ….he should come back…” he said.

Orengo said the Opposition did not abandon Miguna as popularly claimed.

Miguna was deported after he swore in Raila as the people’s president in 2018.

“Nasa lawyers represented him all the way to the Court of Appeal and got orders to allow him back. And many of us have been in exile… I think that we should stop lamentations and fight it out in the courts,” Orengo said.

In August, Miguna sued 25 top government officials who he said denied him his Kenyan citizenship.

Miguna said he was a Kenyan-born citizen at the time he was deported and that at no point did he renounce his citizenship.

