Uhuru Kenyatta Hands Jubilee Leadership to Dr. Fred Matiang’i

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has handed over the leadership of the Jubilee Party to his deputy, Fred Matiang’i, as the party prepares for its National Delegates Convention (NDC).

The transition took place on Tuesday, September 22, with Uhuru confirming that he would remain a member of Jubilee and serve in a senior advisory role.

“While we wait for the NDC, I have decided to let my deputy take over the party leadership. I want to ask you respectfully to accept Fred Matiang’i to take the position of Jubilee Party leader,” Uhuru stated.

The former president said Jubilee remained his political home and dismissed any suggestion that he was leaving the party.

“I cannot leave Jubilee Party; I leave the party and go where? Do I have another house? Is it not this one that we built together? I want to take the top seat and be there as a senior advisor. When people come and they want to see me, I am still there, but when there is a meeting, I will be seated somewhere with you,” Uhuru said.

He said the party should begin preparations for the 2027 General Election, including developing its leadership and political strategy.

“When I am a senior adviser, and as we wait for the NDC, I think my deputy should take my role as the party leader. Together, we can start planning for the upcoming 2027 general elections,” he said.

Matiang’i, who had served as one of Uhuru’s deputies alongside Jeremiah Kioni, accepted the leadership and pledged to continue from where his predecessor left off.

“The way you have trusted me, I want to promise you, sir, that I will never let you down,” Matiang’i said.

The handover comes amid legal developments surrounding the political activities of retired presidents. One source reported that Uhuru’s decision followed a September 3 High Court ruling upholding restrictions on retired presidents holding political party office beyond six months after leaving State House. However, another report noted that Justice Bahati Mwamuye on September 21 declared Section 6 of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act unconstitutional and void.

Uhuru also criticised President William Ruto over continued references to his administration, questioning why the President continued to invoke his name nearly four years into his tenure.

“And after four years, he is still saying Uhuru this, Uhuru that. Were you given leadership so that you continue to talk about Uhuru? Or were you given leadership to serve Kenyans?” Uhuru said.

The leadership transition is expected to be formalised by Jubilee’s National Delegates Convention as the party prepares for the 2027 elections.