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Politics

Uhuru Kenyatta’s Office Denies Reports of Rejecting Gachagua’s Meeting Requests

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Office of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has disowned a purported press release circulating online claiming that he had rejected repeated requests to meet former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 12, Uhuru’s spokesperson, Kanze Dena, flagged a letter to be authored by her as ‘fake news’.

The flagged statement had alleged that Gachagua had sent several requests to meet Kenyatta through different intermediaries, but that the former president had declined them.

“It is confirmed that such requests have been received, on more than one occasion, through various intermediaries. It is equally confirmed that H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta has considered these requests carefully and has declined them,” the fake statement read.

It further attributed criticism of Gachagua to Uhuru, alleging that the former President had concerns over what it described as his approach to political relationships and national leadership.

The document also purportedly claimed that Uhuru did not believe a meeting with Gachagua would be productive under the prevailing circumstances.

The clarification comes months after Gachagua announced he would hold talks with the retired president to chart the way forward.

“Uhuru and I are like peas in a pod, and when I am done with my consultation fora, I will have a sit-down with him before I make a final decision on the way forward. I will ask him for his advice because he once warned us, but we ignored him,” Gachagua stated.

The former Deputy President also revealed that he and Uhuru were working together and would provide guidance to the Mount Kenya region in the upcoming 2027 General Election.

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