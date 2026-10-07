Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Uhuru Resigns From Ukombozi Alliance Leadership

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has resigned as chairperson of the Ukombozi Alliance (TUA), formerly known as the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, Musyoka said the alliance had received a letter from Kenyatta dated October 5, in which the former president resigned from his leadership position with immediate effect.

Kalonzo thanked Kenyatta for the leadership he provided to the coalition, describing his contribution as important to the movement.

“We have received President Kenyatta’s letter of 5th October 2026, in which he resigns from his leadership position within the coalition with immediate effect,” Musyoka said.

The former vice president said Uhuru’s resignation does not leave a leadership vacuum in the coalition, stressing that the council chairperson and party leader are separate positions.

“The Party Leader and the Chair of Council are two distinct offices, and they have never been one and the same,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo further said Kenyatta remained a committed member of the Azimio family and would continue offering support and counsel when called upon.

He added that the alliance would invite Kenyatta for an official visit during which a handover ceremony would take place.

“He remains a committed member of the Azimio family, ready to support from the ranks and to offer counsel when called upon. We shall call on President Kenyatta for an official visit, during which the handover ceremony will take place,” he added.

At the same time, Kalonzo also announced that the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) had reserved the name The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA) for the party.

He said the challenge that had previously been raised over the name was now behind the alliance, with the party completing the remaining compliance requirements.

“The party is now completing the compliance requirements that follow, and we are handling them diligently,” Musyoka said.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

Opinion

List of Projects Done & Completed By Uhuru Kenyatta In Luo Nyanza

Opinion by Opiyo Zadock President William Ruto claims that Uhuru Kenyatta did nothing. Roads and transport 1. Ahero–Kisii–Isebania Highway (A1): An 84-kilometre major highway...

September 21, 2026

News

Uhuru, Matiang’i and Ndindi Nyoro Attend Burial of ex-State House Comptroller George Kariuki’s mother

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro on Friday attended the burial of Christine Waruguru Kariuki,...

September 19, 2026
Uhuru Kenyatta Uhuru Kenyatta

News

Uhuru Kenyatta to hand over Jubilee Party leadership after High court ruling

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that he will step down from his role as the Jubilee Party leader following a ruling by the...

September 15, 2026
Former President Uhuru at Statehouse with President Ruto Former President Uhuru at Statehouse with President Ruto

News

President Ruto Accuses Uhuru of Funding Opposition Politicians

President William Ruto has accused retired President Uhuru Kenyatta of funding opposition politicians to challenge his re-election in 2027. Speaking on Thursday, August 13,...

August 13, 2026