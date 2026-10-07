Uhuru Resigns From Ukombozi Alliance Leadership

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has resigned as chairperson of the Ukombozi Alliance (TUA), formerly known as the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, Musyoka said the alliance had received a letter from Kenyatta dated October 5, in which the former president resigned from his leadership position with immediate effect.

Kalonzo thanked Kenyatta for the leadership he provided to the coalition, describing his contribution as important to the movement.

“We have received President Kenyatta’s letter of 5th October 2026, in which he resigns from his leadership position within the coalition with immediate effect,” Musyoka said.

The former vice president said Uhuru’s resignation does not leave a leadership vacuum in the coalition, stressing that the council chairperson and party leader are separate positions.

“The Party Leader and the Chair of Council are two distinct offices, and they have never been one and the same,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo further said Kenyatta remained a committed member of the Azimio family and would continue offering support and counsel when called upon.

He added that the alliance would invite Kenyatta for an official visit during which a handover ceremony would take place.

“He remains a committed member of the Azimio family, ready to support from the ranks and to offer counsel when called upon. We shall call on President Kenyatta for an official visit, during which the handover ceremony will take place,” he added.

At the same time, Kalonzo also announced that the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) had reserved the name The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA) for the party.

He said the challenge that had previously been raised over the name was now behind the alliance, with the party completing the remaining compliance requirements.

“The party is now completing the compliance requirements that follow, and we are handling them diligently,” Musyoka said.