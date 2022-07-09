Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Uhuru Reveals What He Will Be Doing in His Last 3 Weeks in Office to Land Cartels

By

Published

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru has sent a warning to critics and senior government officials who are threatening public institutions and projects planned by his administration.

Speaking on Saturday July 9 at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) in Kiambu County Uhuru sent warnings to specific influential persons and indicated that he was closely monitoring those who were impeding government projects and attempting to undermine his global initiatives.

“Kenya is a respected member of the global community and we are recognized as a very strong supporter of multinational institutions. We led UN-Habitat and UNEP and that is why we want WHO here,” Uhuru stated.

“You are claiming that this is your land yet this same land is owned by Kenyans. You want to hinder this project but I still have three more weeks in office, we shall deal with those individuals swiftly and effectively. I will go home with them,” he warned.

Also Read: Why Uhuru Settled For Karua As Raila’s Running Mate Despite Their Ideological Differences

In addition, he was overseeing the groundbreaking for a World Health Organization (WHO) regional and sub-global emergency operations and logistics centre.

This occurs in the midst of a dispute over ownership of a 1,000-acre parcel of land between Kenyatta University (KU) and the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTRH).

The debate revolves around KUTRH’s decision to ostensibly divide off 200 acres of the in question property to erect WHO headquarters. Currently, WHO offices are situated inside the referral hospital’s walls.

Also Read: Uhuru Reacts to Ruto’s Manifesto, Tells Kenyans What to do in August 9

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020