Uhuru Reveals What He Will Be Doing in His Last 3 Weeks in Office to Land Cartels

President Uhuru has sent a warning to critics and senior government officials who are threatening public institutions and projects planned by his administration.

Speaking on Saturday July 9 at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) in Kiambu County Uhuru sent warnings to specific influential persons and indicated that he was closely monitoring those who were impeding government projects and attempting to undermine his global initiatives.

“Kenya is a respected member of the global community and we are recognized as a very strong supporter of multinational institutions. We led UN-Habitat and UNEP and that is why we want WHO here,” Uhuru stated.

“You are claiming that this is your land yet this same land is owned by Kenyans. You want to hinder this project but I still have three more weeks in office, we shall deal with those individuals swiftly and effectively. I will go home with them,” he warned.

In addition, he was overseeing the groundbreaking for a World Health Organization (WHO) regional and sub-global emergency operations and logistics centre.

This occurs in the midst of a dispute over ownership of a 1,000-acre parcel of land between Kenyatta University (KU) and the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTRH).

The debate revolves around KUTRH’s decision to ostensibly divide off 200 acres of the in question property to erect WHO headquarters. Currently, WHO offices are situated inside the referral hospital’s walls.

