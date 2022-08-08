Connect with us

Politics

Uhuru Speaks on His Retirement, Reveals What He Will Be Doing From Wednesday 

By

Published

D7VSU1jX4AE RKo e1558707510745

Retiring president Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed he will not be going anywhere and will only be handing the instruments of power to his successor.

Speaking during a joint interview with venacular Kikuyu radio stations on Sunday evening, Uhuru said that he will be around and will be at the center of matters to do with the country. 

“I am not going anywhere. It is this seat that I am leaving for another person. My word to you is, do not accept to be divided. If we were to all agree in one voice and remain united, we shall go far,” Uhuru stated. 

“I am not going anywhere. I’m still Kenyan. I am only changing my address. We shall continue being together as you know the elders may wake up tomorrow and send me to do or solve something,” the head of state added. 

The Head of State further cautioned that anyone who would try to bring disruption because of results would be dealt with harshly.

“I vowed to protect Kenyan lives and property and anyone attempting to bring chaos will not be allowed the opportunity as they will be dealt with according to the law,” the president stated. 

President Kenyatta also expressed his delight in his accomplishments when discussing his presidency.

The only disappointment he mentioned was the failure of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which was intended to help populous regions.

“One thing I regret that didn’t succeed during my tenure is BBI, I’ll work closely with the incoming administration to actualize the BBI dream. Resources should be divided based on the population not the size of the land,” the Azimio chairman said 

Also Read: Six Legacy Projects President Uhuru Will Be Remembered For

