Politics

Uhuru to Lead Azimio parties in Unveiling Raila Odinga as Their Flag Bearer

By

Published

President Uhuru and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead at least ten political parties under the Azimio la Umoja Movement in a political jamboree to officially unveil ODM leader Raila Odinga’s candidacy.

The ODM leader is expected to attend the Jubilee NDC before being escorted to Nyayo stadium to meet ODM delegates and be unveiled as the Azimio la Umoja flag bearer.

The ODM has indicated that it intends to invite Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and representatives from other friendly organizations to the event. The announcement comes amid speculations that Kalonzo and his One Kenya Alliance (OKA) are on the route to Azimio ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Uhuru and Raila Odinga in Kisumu

Jubilee and ODM have already scheduled their respective two-day NDCs for February 25 and 26 at Nairobi’s Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) and Nyayo Stadium.

Raila’s presidential campaign board chair, Ndiritu Muriithi, who is also the governor of Laikipia, stated that the objective was to have parties affiliated with Azimio approve the coalition’s decision to join.

WhatsApp Image 2022 01 17 at 5.30.15 PM 1

Photo of ODM leader Raila Odinga while meeting governors in Naivasha. Image courtesy

He said that a number of the parties supporting the movement were in the process of adopting the resolution in accordance with their party procedure.

The events are expected to happen while DP William Ruto and his allies are on the way out of the ruling party.

The second in command has so far made his own UDA which he is expected to use in vying for the country’s top seat.

