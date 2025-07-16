Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Umaru Dikko: How Former Nigerian Minister Was Almost Kidnapped In London

By

Published

FotoJet

Umaru Dikko was a high-profile Nigerian politician whose name became internationally known following one of the most dramatic incidents in Nigeria’s political history.

Dikko was born in 1936 and rose to prominence during President Shehu Shagari’s tenure, where he served as the Minister of Transportation.

His political career took a sharp turn after the military coup of December 31, 1983, which overthrew the Shagari government.

The military regime led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari accused several former officials of corruption and mismanagement.

Among those targeted was Dikko, who was described as one of the key faces of corruption during Shagari’s tenure.

umaru dikko nigerian diplomat pi

However, Dikko, who allegedly embezzled £300 million of oil revenues, fled Nigeria and took refuge in London, UK.

To avoid the lengthy extradition process, Nigerian state agents devised a shortcut, which involved kidnapping Dikko in London and smuggling him out of Britain as cargo without the knowledge of the British government.

The extraordinary plot involved drugging him, sticking him into a specially made crate, and putting him on a plane back to Nigeria alive.

The Nigerian government, led by General Muhammadu, contracted a Mossad front organisation in Tel-Aviv to carry out the mission.

On June 30, 1984, a Mossad agent spotted Dikko in Queensway, London, and secretly tracked him to a house on Porchester Terrace in the upscale London neighborhood of Bayswater.

After placing Dikko’s house under surveillance, the agents decided to strike on 5 July 1984.

Moments after Dikko emerged from the house, two men burst out from a van parked outside the house. They grabbed Dikko and bundled him into the back of the van. The team inside the van included a doctor who injected Dikko to render him unconscious.

WhatsApp Image 2025 07 16 at 18.39.34 099bfeeb

He was put in a large crate labelled “diplomatic baggage” and addressed to the Nigerian Ministry of External Affairs in the then capital city, Lagos.

Fortunately, Dikko’s secretary, Elizabeth Hayes, had witnessed the kidnapping incident and informed the police.

The British government ordered customs officials at airports, ports, and border crossings to be vigilant when inspecting Nigeria-bound vessels.

One customs official called the Foreign Office and reported that neither of the two crates had diplomatic clearance.

The flight was immediately prevented from take-off to allow the inspection of the crates by customs officials in the presence of a representative of the Nigerian government.

Nigerian intelligence officials and diplomatic staff protested that the crate could not be opened as it was protected by diplomatic immunity.

However, they were forced to open the crate after the British anti-terrorism police arrived at the scene.

Inside the crate, they found Dikko unconscious, next to the doctor who had injected him.

Dikko was rushed to the hospital, where he remained unconscious throughout the night but woke up unharmed in the morning.

His captors, an Israeli doctor, an Israeli diamond dealer, a Tunisian-born shopkeeper, and Major Yussuf from Nigeria, were all arrested.

The kidnapping caused one of the worst-ever diplomatic crises between Britain and Nigeria, with the Nigerian High Commissioner declared persona non grata in London.

Diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Britain were also suspended for two years.

Also Read: Former Nigerian President Buhari Dies at 82 in London After Prolonged Illness

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021