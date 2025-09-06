United Opposition Unveils Strategy to End Ruto’s Presidency in 2027

The newly galvanized “United Opposition” has appointed Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, a former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), as its spokesperson and head of the Opposition Secretariat. The strategic move signals a concerted effort to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 general elections.

The appointment of Dr. Kituyi, a veteran politician, diplomat, and policy strategist, was announced following a crucial meeting at the SKM Headquarters in Karen, Nairobi, on Wednesday. The United Opposition comprises a formidable alliance of political heavyweights, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (Democracy for the Citizens Party), People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, and Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. Other key figures present at the meeting included former Cabinet Secretaries Justin Muturi, Fred Matiang’i, and Eugene Wamalwa.

“The United Opposition has appointed Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi as their spokesperson and the Head of the Opposition Secretariat,” a brief statement from the leaders confirmed. This decision is a cornerstone of their strategy to “liberate the nation” and get it “back on track together”. Insiders reveal that the meeting aimed to project an image of unity and dispel rumors of internal strife, especially after Gachagua’s recent declaration of presidential ambitions.

Dr. Kituyi brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He served as Kenya’s Minister for Trade and Industry from 2002 to 2007 under former President Mwai Kibaki and was the Member of Parliament for Kimilili from 1992 to 2007. His international stature is undeniable, having steered UNCTAD for eight years, from 2013 to 2021. He resigned from UNCTAD in 2021 to pursue presidential ambitions but later withdrew to support Azimio leader Raila Odinga in 2022.

Kalonzo Musyoka, who convened the unity talks, emphasized the importance of Kituyi’s appointment. “Kituyi is an academic giant who served as the secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) from 2013 to 2021,” Musyoka stated via social media. His global experience in governance, trade diplomacy, and policy strategy is expected to lend significant credibility and international stature to the alliance.

The United Opposition, though still a “loose arrangement” with no formalized structure, is actively working to consolidate its ranks. The coalition includes six parties: Democracy for the Citizens Party (Rigathi Gachagua), Wiper Patriotic Front (Kalonzo Musyoka), People’s Liberation Party (Martha Karua), Democratic Action Party–Kenya (Eugene Wamalwa), Democratic Party (Justin Muturi), and the Jubilee Party (represented by Torome Saitoti with backing from Fred Matiang’i). Leaders are encouraging each other to strengthen their individual parties while discussing a possible joint ticket to challenge President Ruto.

The appointment of Dr. Kituyi is a clear hint of the opposition’s intent to present a united and formidable front in the upcoming elections, with plans for joint activities, including an upcoming rally in Kisii.