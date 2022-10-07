Connect with us

Politics

Unpaid Bribes! Former Ugandan Military Official Alleges Why General Muhoozi Threatened to Capture Nairobi

By

Published

Tinye sejusa

David Sejusa

President Yoweri Museveni’s former aide and lawyer David Sejusa has claimed that Muhoozi Kainerubaga threatened to capture Nairobi after President Ruto’s men allegedly failed to pay Uganda after it allegedly helped him rig the August 9 General elections. 

According to Sejusa the Ugandan Military worked together with Smartmatic technology company which had been tendered by IEBC to oversee the August 9 General Elections. 

” An unpaid rigging bribe is linked to Muhoozi’s threats against Kenya. Let the world know that the just ended general elections in Kenya were rigged by the NRM/M7/Muhoozi military junta. This was made easily possible with the assistance of the elections technology company Smartmatic, which was responsible for the botched general election in Uganda just one year prior.” Sejusa posted on his official Facebook Account. 

Gen David Sejuhas said he will not challenge

Gen David Sejusa

Sejusa claims that the Ugandan based rigging individuals had been promised millions of cash after tampering with the Kenyan elections but disagreements emerged within them forcing the ‘Kenyan investor’ in to withdraw. 

” Millions of $$ cash was “promised” to individuals participating in the Kampala-based rigging apparatus by the beneficiary of the Smartmatic election rigging frenzy in Kenya. After disagreements over how to divide the loot, the “investor” withdrew and ceased responding to the frantic calls of the UPDF’s ravenous vultures. ” 

“Those who were hoping to make millions from electoral bets are now turning to crude tactics, of course with the approval of the commander in chief himself. This briefly explains Muhoozi’s recent mysterious war with Kenya on Twitter, and the Kenyan government’s silent silence confirms it.” Sejusa added. 

Screenshot 2022 10 07 07 59 07 68 a23b203fd3aafc6dcb84e438dda678b6

Museveni’s son Muhoozi had on Monday October 3 posted on his Twitter account that he can capture Kenya’s capital Nairobi within 2 weeks. 

The sentiments raised temperatures in Kenya and Uganda forcing President Museveni to issue a statement. 

Museveni apologized on behalf of his son and also invited President Ruto to attend Uganda’s Independence day on Sunday October 9.

Also Read: President Museveni Apologizes to Kenyans, Reveals Why He Promoted His Son Muhoozi to General 

