‘Uongo Huo! You Don’t Know How Your Husband Touches You? Kenyans Cancel Woman Claiming She Mistakenly Slept With Linturi 

Kenyans have taken to social media to react differently following a rape charge on Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Linturi, who is facing a nasty divorce case that has gotten public attention, is being accused of attempted rape and has moved to court to block the case.

According to police documents, the woman reported that she was with a husband and friends at Maiyan Villas Resort Nanyuki on January 29 2021.

She said that she retired to bed early that night but did not lock the room because her hubby was still out. At around 3 am, with the lights off, a man came in and joined her in bed.

Because the lights were off, she assumed it was her hubby as the man started touching her.

However, according to the woman, the man she thought was her husband, never uttered a single word while he inappropriately touched her and later, they both fell asleep.

READ ALSO: Furious Kisii Businessman Burns 3 Houses After Gym-Instructor Impregnates His Wife

“Thirty minutes later she heard a knock on the door and went to open the door only to find her husband standing at the door prompting her to switch on the lights since she was confused who was in her bed whom she thought was her husband,” the statement reads in part.

Kenyans however, took to social media to doubt the incident with many insisting that the couple wanted to extort the politician.

Kenyans reactions:

Ann Coll: Wonders will never end….completely beyond understanding. Only the parties involved know the truth

Moses Mwangi Karuoya: How can a woman be touched for 30 minutes without realising that it’s not her husband? Then according to reports, the senator had a room adjacent to the couple’s room so it was mere confusion because he maybe was intoxicated 🍷! It is that simple

In January, Senator Linturi took a Street Wench to Laikipa.The woman set him up and while naked, her accomplices burst into the room and demanded 1M cash claiming she's married to one of them. Ndio the fake rape case. Only go for women with something to lose. Otherwise🤷‍♀️ — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) August 16, 2021

that Linturi story made me wonder, again, a married person can mistake a stranger's touch & breathing for the spouse's? 😭😭 I thought one would know exactly how their spouse's touch, smell & breath "feels" pic.twitter.com/zG9VX0gA0H — daktari Linnie🇸🇪 🇰🇪 (@ElenaNjeru) August 16, 2021

Hon @mithika_Linturi is a Man who is being Persecuted for being a DP Ruto Loyalist. How can he be accused of attempted Rape yet he checked into the same Hotel with his Girlfriend? Why are the alleged Perpetrators not complaining but the State only? #MithikaLinturiSpeaks pic.twitter.com/xeuF1ltecD — Nyambura (@RoseNyambura_) August 17, 2021

The Rape Charges are Malicious with the intention of Damaging the Reputation of Senator @mithika_Linturi#MithikaLinturiSpeaks pic.twitter.com/Vmd1Wy0Uq1 — Liberal Kenyan❤️ (@Aquiller1) August 17, 2021

Senator Linturi NOT only reported the assault on January 30th, 2021. He also filled a P3 form at the Nanyuki Hospital. Unfortunately, we have a captured Media that just repeats like an echo the lies of the System. Pole sana Harambee HousePrefects. FAILED! #SystemYaFacts pic.twitter.com/XxsztppsAD — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) August 16, 2021