US Remains Kenya’s Greatest Partner in Enhancing Regional Stability – Mudavadi

File image of Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said that the United States remains one of Kenya’s greatest partners in enhancing regional leadership in conflict resolution and stabilization.

Speaking during the 248th anniversary of the USA Independence Day held at the official residence of the US Ambassador Meg Whitman, Mudavadi said that this is even as Kenya continues to play a leading role in regional and continental peace and security.

“The U.S. has been one of Kenya’s greatesst partners in enhancing regional leadership in conflict resolution and stabilization. We hold the view that to strengthen our national security, we shall require international cooperation to secure our people at home and abroad,” he said.

The Prime CS said Kenya and the US continue to work closely on many other avenues including at the United Nations, on a range of issues including peace operations and overall maintenance of international peace and security as per the UN Charter.

Mudavadi mentioned that the two countries are also democracies working together for regional peace, security, and prosperity.

“Kenya believes that entrenching democracy, promoting human rights and the rule of law are the best options to achieve peace, security, stability, and sustainable development.

“Notably, Kenya has consistently held its elections on schedule. This is because we believe that the supremacy of the people lies in the power of accountability and good governance which is guaranteed through regularly scheduled democratic elections based on universal suffrage.”

The Prime CS added that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1964 when Ambassador William Atwood became the first head of the US Mission in Nairobi, Kenya-US relations have been on an upward trajectory.

Mudavadi noted that the recent successful state visit by President William Ruto only solidified these relations.

“During the successful state visit, the two friendly states elevated their relationship to cover wider partnerships in areas of trade, investment, security, and uplifting Kenya into a digital front-runner and hub in the region; fondly known as the ‘Silicon Savannah’.”

Mudavadi further lauded Ambassador Whitman for the exemplary job of strengthening Kenya-US relations.

