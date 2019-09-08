VIDEO: Chaos In Church As Tanga Tanga And Kieleweke MPs Exchange Blows

Drama ensued at Gatui Catholic Church in Muranga after the bitter rivalry between Jubilee’s team Tangatanga and team Kieleweke resulted in a fight between Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Maina Kamanda.

Kamanda was among a team of Kieleweke MPs who were attending a fundraiser at the church when Nyoro stormed the event.

The Kiharu legislator disrupted the event leading to a scuffle as he insisted that being the area MP he is the only one with the right to ivite leaders to events in his constituency.

READ ALSO: I Have No Political Friends Other Than The People Of Kenya, Uhuru Says

“I am the MP and I am the only one who can invite people to functions in this constituency. I respect Maina Kamanda as a father and an elder, but I cannot allow him to come all the way from Nairobi to rule Kiharu Constituency,” Nyoro.said.

The church service that was underway was paralysed as Nyoro insisted that it could not go on because he had been left out of the event organized by Kamanda.

READ ALSO:There Is No Gap In Central Kenya Leadership Uhuru Is Our Kingpin, Waiguru Blasts Detractors

The video below, courtesy of Nation. shows the two legislators engaged in a shouting match, baying for each other’s blood in an ugly display of unhealthy political rivalry that has been synonymous with the Jubilee party factions.

Efforts by the church heads to intervene amounted to naught as the warring parties pushed them to the edge of the crowd that had milled in front.