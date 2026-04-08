Vihiga Senator Osotsi Airlifted to Nairobi After Violent Kisumu Attack

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi is receiving treatment in Nairobi after being violently attacked by a group of armed individuals in Kisumu on Wednesday, April 8, in an incident that has sparked national concern over political intolerance and security.

According to his communications team, the senator had made a routine visit to the Acacia area for a haircut before proceeding to a Java Restaurant outlet, where he met a friend and interacted freely with members of the public for about thirty minutes. It was during this interaction that the situation turned violent.

“A group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him, questioning his political stance and subsequently subjecting him to physical manhandling,” a statement from his office revealed.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who confirmed the incident, stated that the injuries sustained were serious enough to require urgent evacuation. “I have spoken to Senator Osotsi’s team and confirmed that he was viciously attacked and injured in Kisumu earlier today when he went to get a haircut,” Sifuna said.

He added, “The Senator is being airlifted to Nairobi as we speak. Whilst we wait for further details, I strongly condemn this attack and ask the police for immediate action on those responsible.”

Further details indicate that Osotsi’s security team exercised restraint during the attack to avoid endangering civilians. “The Senator’s security detail exercised restraint to avoid discharging firearms in a public setting, which could have resulted in grave harm to innocent civilians,” said Derick Luvega, Director of Communications at the Vihiga Senate Office.

The senator’s office described the incident as “barbaric and cowardly,” suggesting it may have been premeditated. They also urged the National Police Service to review CCTV footage from the restaurant to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The attack is believed to be politically linked. Osotsi is affiliated with the Linda Mwananchi faction alongside leaders such as Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and Siaya Governor James Orengo. The group has recently been vocal in opposing President William Ruto’s administration and has supported calls for political change ahead of the 2027 elections.

The development comes weeks after Osotsi was removed as ODM Deputy Party Leader following internal party wrangles, further highlighting deepening divisions within the party.

While authorities are yet to issue an official update on arrests or investigations, leaders across the political divide continue to call for accountability and enhanced protection for public officials.