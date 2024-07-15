Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Waiguru Calls For Speedy Investigation into Kware Dumpsite Deaths

By

Published

Ann Waiguru

Ann Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called for speedy investigations into the murder of women whose bodies were found at a dumpsite in Kware, Mukuru kwa Njenga.

In a statement via X on Monday 15 July, Waiguru said the discovery of the eight mutilated bodies had weighed heavily on the country’s heart. The governor mourned with the families of the victims as she prayed for God’s protection of Kenya’s women.

“This weekend has weighed heavily on the heart of the nation with the discovery of 8 mutilated and dismembered bodies of women in Kwarre. We mourn for them and with their families. We all now call for a full and speedy investigation, including the post-mortem witnessed by all stakeholders scheduled for today. May God watch over our daughters and women,” said Waiguru.

This comes a few days after the DCI informed the public that five nylon bags had been recovered from the quarry on 12 July.

According to the DCI, three of the bags contained female body parts as follows: the first bag contained two legs from the knee down, the second bag contained two body parts, one from the neck to the waist and the other from the head to the waist, and the third bag contained a lower limb from the thigh to the knee.

The bodies were found on different days: six on Friday 12 July, two on Saturday and two more on Sunday, making a total of 10. The search for more bodies continues today.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested on Monday morning in Kayole, where officials said he had been hiding.

Police say they have made progress in investigating the killings of several people found at a dumpsite in Kware, Mukuru slums, Nairobi.

The Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, will hold a press conference on Monday morning, 15 July, to give an update on the case.

The suspect lives just 500 metres from the Kware dumpsite, where authorities found at least ten badly mutilated women’s bodies during a raid.

Also Read: Police IG Douglas Kanja Transfers All Kware Police Officers After Mukuru Killings

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020