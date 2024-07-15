Waiguru Calls For Speedy Investigation into Kware Dumpsite Deaths

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called for speedy investigations into the murder of women whose bodies were found at a dumpsite in Kware, Mukuru kwa Njenga.

In a statement via X on Monday 15 July, Waiguru said the discovery of the eight mutilated bodies had weighed heavily on the country’s heart. The governor mourned with the families of the victims as she prayed for God’s protection of Kenya’s women.

“This weekend has weighed heavily on the heart of the nation with the discovery of 8 mutilated and dismembered bodies of women in Kwarre. We mourn for them and with their families. We all now call for a full and speedy investigation, including the post-mortem witnessed by all stakeholders scheduled for today. May God watch over our daughters and women,” said Waiguru.

This comes a few days after the DCI informed the public that five nylon bags had been recovered from the quarry on 12 July.

According to the DCI, three of the bags contained female body parts as follows: the first bag contained two legs from the knee down, the second bag contained two body parts, one from the neck to the waist and the other from the head to the waist, and the third bag contained a lower limb from the thigh to the knee.

The bodies were found on different days: six on Friday 12 July, two on Saturday and two more on Sunday, making a total of 10. The search for more bodies continues today.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested on Monday morning in Kayole, where officials said he had been hiding.

Police say they have made progress in investigating the killings of several people found at a dumpsite in Kware, Mukuru slums, Nairobi.

The Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, will hold a press conference on Monday morning, 15 July, to give an update on the case.

The suspect lives just 500 metres from the Kware dumpsite, where authorities found at least ten badly mutilated women’s bodies during a raid.

