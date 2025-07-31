Connect with us

Politics

Waiguru Hints At Vying for Another Political Seat in 2027 Elections

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has hinted at the possibility of running for another elective post in the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking on Thursday, July 31, Waiguru said she welcomes calls by residents to consider seeking another leadership role in the county in the 2027 elections.

Waiguru, who is currently serving her second term as Governor, said the people of Kirinyaga will have the final say on which position she should vie.

She expressed confidence in getting the support of the people to vie for any political position because of her development track record.

“I know because of my performance in terms of development, you will support my bid for any political seat when the time for elections comes. I asked you not to chase me away when I come asking for your support,” Waiguru said.

Waiguru also asked Kenyans to exercise politics of tolerance and restraint, saying Kenya has come far in terms of democracy.

Further, the Kirinyaga County boss warned that the country is courting danger by engaging in politics of incitement and violence.

“Where we are heading, we are playing with fire, and there are those trying to stop others from speaking just because they are in a different political camp. Let us be tolerant of diverse views because Kenyans a clever enough to decide who they will vote for,” Waiguru warned.

The Governor said she has many political options and was keenly listening to the political mood in the country.

