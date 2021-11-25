Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

“Waiguru Might Ditch DP Ruto Before 2022” Tangatanga camp told

By

Published

FB IMG 16378363231530150
FB IMG 16378363231530150

Deputy President William Ruto is currently at the crossroad of balancing his presidential ambition and resolving the galvanizing head-on tackles between Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Women Representative Hon Wangui Ngirici.

According to Ngirici, Waiguru’s entry into hustler nation faction was pushed by the fact that being a doppelganger (Waiguru), she had to follow the trail of her bigwig opponent (Wangui) in the attempt of pulling a counter attack situation.

Speaking to a local publication, Wangui alleged that Waiguru’s political lifespan in Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) might not last up to next year owing to the fact that if Wangui resolves to quit UDA, then Waiguru might also be forced to play her cards safe by decamping from hustler nation to follow Wangui’s new home.

“I popularized UDA party in Kirinyaga and convinced my people to join the party and support Ruto’s presidential bid and it happened. I also led them in opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and they agreed with me,” Wangui alleged while speaking Standard journalist.

She revealed that her decision to go slow on hustler nation camp was highly hinged on the entry of Waiguru into Tangatanga camp. She said that she will announce her next step after engaging various stakeholders and her supporters on the ground. While the meaning of her name, Wangui liked herself to a choirmaster who candidly face the people and tells them what is good for the society.

“I’m not like those people who listen to the ground for euphoria. My name Wangui denotes a lead choirmaster, and as a leader, I have a responsibility to candidly face my people and tell them what is good for them,” Wangui Ngirici added.

However, this emerges four days when the second in command DP Ruto is expected to tour Kirinyaga County on Sunday to sell hustler nation agenda to the ground people.

Anne Waiguru Joins DP Ruto`s UDA Party

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019