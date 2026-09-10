Waiguru Ranked Kenya’s Best-Performing Governor in Latest Win Swiss Poll

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has emerged as Kenya’s top-performing governor in the latest Win Swiss poll.

The survey released on Thursday, September 10, puts Kirinyaga County’s performance in service delivery, accountability and development firmly in the national spotlight.

In a statement via X after being ranked the top-performing county boss, Governor Waiguru said she was honoured to receive the recognition.

“Honoured to receive the Champions of Progress Award from Swiss Poll International Research and Consultancy in recognition of our work in Kirinyaga. I’m grateful for this recognition, which I share with the people of Kirinyaga and our dedicated team,” she wrote.

The ranking assesses the performance of county governments using a range of indicators, including public satisfaction, service delivery, agricultural development, healthcare, water provision and infrastructure.

Other factors considered include own-source revenue collection, budget absorption, audit compliance, public participation and the completion and impact of development projects.

Waiguru’s administration has placed a strong emphasis on improving devolved services and investing in sectors considered critical to the livelihoods of Kirinyaga residents.

One of Kirinyaga County’s key focus is agriculture with initiatives aimed at increasing productivity, improving farmers’ incomes and strengthening agricultural value chains.

The county has also invested in healthcare, water and infrastructure as part of efforts to expand access to essential services and improve living standards across Kirinyaga.

The assessment also places emphasis on financial management, accountability and citizen participation in determining county performance.