Waititu’s Farmers Party Announces Exit from Kenya Kwanza Coalition

The Farmers party has announced that it is exiting the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition.

In a letter on Tuesday, April 8, to the chair of the Kenya Kwanza coalition and the Registrar of Political Parties, the party said its National Executive Committee (NEC) met and unanimously resolved to exit Kenya Kwanza.

“The National Executive Committee of the Farmers Party met on 7th April 2025 and unanimously resolved on the subject matter. Therefore, the Farmers Party hereby issues a thirty (30) day notice of intention to exit the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, pursuant to Clause 8 (Termination) of the Coalition Agreement. This notice takes effect from the date of this letter,” the letter read in part.

The party said it had entered the coalition in good faith and with a shared vision, but over time, it had noticed a trend of ‘dishonesty and disregard for the constitution’.

The party also claimed that it was not consulted before President William Ruto signed a 10-point memorandum of understanding with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“The recent unilateral signing of a Broad-Based Government Agreement between the Kenya Kwanza Coalition and the ODM Party without consultation or involvement of the Kenya Kwanza constituent parties such as ours is the final confirmation of the political conmanship that has come to define the coalition.”

“This move not only violates the trust upon which our coalition was founded, but also undermines the principles of inclusivity, transparency, and mutual respect,” the party added.

This comes days after President Ruto fired Irungu Nyakera from the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) board chairperson position and replaced him with Samuel Waweru.

