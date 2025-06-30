Wanga Accuses Gachagua of Exploiting Gen Z Protests to Seize Power

Kenya’s political scene is growing increasingly volatile, shaken by a powerful wave of Gen Z-led protests and controversial government austerity measures including shocking cuts to military welfare.

At the center of the political storm is Homa Bay Governor and ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, who has come out strongly against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of manipulating the youth-led demonstrations to fuel a backdoor bid for power.

Speaking during a bursary issuance event at Asumbi National School in Rangwe constituency, Wanga claimed the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader is orchestrating unrest under the guise of organic youth protests. “These demonstrations are not spontaneous,” she said. “They are well-coordinated attempts by Gachagua and his allies to destabilize the country and topple President William Ruto. You will never get power through the back door. Shame on you Gachagua!”

Wanga further asserted that if Gachagua harbors presidential ambitions, he should face the electorate in 2027 rather than “hide behind Gen Z frustrations” to short-circuit Kenya’s democratic process. Rangwe MP Dr. Lilian Gogo backed her up, warning opposition figures against exploiting young people’s genuine demands for political mileage. “Let the youth voice their issues, but leaders must stop manipulating them as pawns in political chess,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the government’s controversial decision to scrap lunch subsidies for Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel has added fuel to the fire. As part of an aggressive austerity campaign, the Ministry of Defence announced that KDF officers will now pay out of pocket for midday meals – a drastic shift from the long-standing practice of state-funded sustenance.

Treasury officials insist the move is necessary to govern in rising public debt, but the backlash has been swift. “We put our lives on the line for this country. Taking away our lunch is not just petty, it’s demoralizing,” said one junior officer. Analysts argue that such cuts risk eroding morale in a force critical to national security.

With Gen Z in the streets, military discontent brewing, and political leaders clashing, Kenya faces a delicate balancing act. The leadership now must confront not just economic hardships, but also a growing crisis of public confidence and institutional strain.