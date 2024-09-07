Wanga Warns ODM Members Engaging in Succession Politics

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party National Chairperson Gladys Wanga has issued a stern warning to party members trying to engage in succession politics.

Speaking on Saturday in Homa Bay County, Wanga claimed that a section of ODM members were attempting to position themselves to take over the party.

Governor Wanga described succession talks as premature and urged party members to shift their stance and focus to the upcoming grassroots elections.

She called on ODM members to unite and help strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The African Union elections will be held next year, right now as we speak, Raila Odinga is the party leader of ODM. The party also has institutions.

“This is like discussing how to inherit a wife whose husband is still alive so we don’t want to get ourselves embroiled in that discussion,” Wanga remarked.

The Homa Bay Governor pointed out that the party’s opposition role of monitoring the government could be derailed by the discussion on Raila’s possible successor.

Wanga’s remarks come a day after ODM Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna clapped back at the Daily Nation newspaper after it published a story claiming former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has retired from politics.

Sifuna claimed that the story published by the local newspaper attempted to write a political obituary of Odinga while at the same time inciting non-existent rivalries for the ODM leader’s position.

The Nairobi Senator advised ODM members and supporters to treat the report with the contempt it deserves.

“Nation’s story is in absolute bad faith and intended to create despondency among party supporters while fanning pandemonium in ODM. We advise the public, and, in particular, the party’s supporters to take careful note of the paper’s intentions and treat the publication with the contempt it deserves,” Sifuna stated.

