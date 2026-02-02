Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

We Don’t Want Your Seat – Oburu tells DP Kindiki

Published

Oburu Oginga and DP Kithure Kindiki.

ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga has dismissed claims that he is seeking the deputy president’s position in the ongoing negotiations with the ruling UDA party.

Speaking on Monday, February 2, in Kisumu during the NYOTA capital disbursement event, Oburu said the ODM party is not interested in the position of Deputy President.

“As we move forward, we are not going to look for less. However, Mr. Deputy President (Kindiki), do not think that we want your seat or that we want to kick you out,” Oburu said.

He added, “Please, you are our friend, but as we negotiate, we are going to negotiate what our people deserve.”

The ODM Party leader, however, said he will push for the party to get a fair share in the negotiations with the UDA Party.

“As we negotiate, we are going to negotiate what our party and community deserve. We are going to negotiate fairly, and we are not going to take anybody’s share,” he added.

Oburu’s remarks come a day after Homa Bay Governor and ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga said they will be seeking a 50-50 power-sharing agreement with the UDA party.

Speaking in Dandora on Sunday, February 1, Wanga said the party will only enter into a coalition that guarantees an even split of power between the two parties.

“We have agreed as a party to send our leader, Oburu Odinga, to negotiate with President William Ruto so that they enter into an agreement, ODM to take half, and UDA half,” Governor Wanga said.

The Homa Bay Governor also emphasized that the implementation of the 10-point agenda and the NADCO report must be fully realized before any coalition agreements are considered.

