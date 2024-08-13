We Have Not Agreed To Form A Coalition Government With ODM- President Ruto

President William Ruto on Monday, August 12 dismissed reports that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement have entered into a coalition agreement.

Speaking in Nyamira County, President Ruto said the two political formations have agreed to join forces to help confront the challenges facing Kenyans.

He said the arrangement is not guided by selfish, personal, or political party interests but by the well-being of the people of Kenya.

“We have not agreed with ODM to form a coalition. We have agreed that we will work together on tasks that will benefit all Kenyans. So, do not worry. My important job is to ensure that we unite Kenya and make it one,” said President Ruto.

He added, “There comes a time when the most important thing is not what benefits leaders or political parties, but what benefits the people.”

The President commended ODM for agreeing to work with the government for the sake of driving the country’s development agenda to the next level.

He urged the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary to work in harmony for the interest and benefit of Kenya.

Ruto asked Kenyans to rally behind the broad-based government for the sake of national unity.

He asked all leaders, including from Gusiiland, to set aside their political differences and work together to serve the people.

“I urge you to unite so that we can have the strength to take Nyamira, Kisii, and Kenya forward,” he said.

On development, President Ruto said the government is upgrading facilities in 68 schools in Borabu, North Mugirango, West Mugirango, and Kitutu Masaba constituencies in Nyamira County.

In North Mugirango Constituency, he laid the foundation stone for the construction of a dormitory at Kiabonyoru High School.

He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a tuition block at Kenyerere Primary and Junior School in Kitutu Masaba Constituency.

Later, he commissioned an electrification project at Nyang’eni village in Nyaribari Chache, Kisii County.