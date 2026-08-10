We Must Win the Next Election – President Ruto

President William Ruto has told members of the broad-based government that they have no option but to win the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Monday during a three-day retreat bringing together more than 300 leaders from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Ruto said they must secure victory to protect Kenya’s future.

“By God’s grace, we must win the next election. Inshallah, we must win the next election, not for your sake, for the sake of Kenya,” Ruto said.

The Head of State argued that the united opposition lacks a clear agenda, plan, or policy framework to offer Kenyans an alternative.

‘We have no choice because the alternative, I shudder. A group of people who have no plan, no agenda, no policy, no vision is too dangerous for Kenya,” he stated.

President Ruto urged leaders attending the three-day retreat to understand the weight of their decisions, saying the country’s future would be significantly influenced by the resolutions reached during the meeting.

“This broad-based family is only second to the grand coalition government. Therefore, where you are seated today, understand the consequence of your being here,” Ruto said.

Beyond the elections, he explained that the Government is spearheading a people-centred national conversation on the country’s future development, which will be launched on Wednesday.

The President reiterated that the Broad-Based Government is the team that speaks about inclusivity, measured not by rhetoric and slogans.

“For a very long time politics have been about division and convenience. This time round, no region will be left behind,” he said.

The meeting was attended by 250 members of the National Assembly, 46 Senators, 20 governors, 20 deputy governors and Cabinet Secretaries.