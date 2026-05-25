Western Kenya Leaders Push for DP Slot in Ruto’s 2027 re-election Plan

Western Kenya leaders are now pushing for the region to be considered for the Deputy President position in President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election strategy.

The push emerged during a high-level meeting in Naivasha attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, and more than 28 Members of Parliament drawn from the Western Kenya Parliamentary Caucus.

The high-level meeting was also attended by Governors Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), Kenneth Lusaka (Bungoma), and Wilberforce Otichillo (Vihiga).

During the meeting, the leaders argued that Western Kenya, given its electoral strength and growing political alignment with the Kenya Kwanza administration, deserves a more prominent stake in national leadership, including the second-highest office in the land.

“We are demanding the running mate position to His Excellency President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election because we have the requisite numbers and capability for the position,” read part of a statement delivered by Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera.

“We are not asking for favours. We are demanding recognition based on our numbers, contribution to national development and political support,” he added.

The lawmakers also emphasised unity within the region, calling for cohesion beyond political differences to strengthen their bargaining power at the national level.

“The diversity of our differences is our strength. We plead with our leaders to set aside political differences for the greater good of our people,” the statement noted.

Further, the Western leaders reaffirmed their support for President Ruto’s re-election bid, citing what they termed as increased engagement and improved resource allocation to the region under his administration.

The renewed push for the DP position is expected to add a new layer of complexity to the 2027 succession dynamics within the Kenya Kwanza coalition, where various regions are already positioning themselves for influence in the next electoral cycle.

Mount Kenya leaders have traditionally viewed the Deputy President position as central to maintaining their political leverage, while Coast region leaders and other allied blocs are also seeking stronger representation in the next administration.