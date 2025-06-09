Wetang’ula Accuses Opposition of Fueling Voter Anger Ahead of 2027 Polls

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has slammed the Opposition, accusing them of orchestrating a campaign to incite Kenyans to vote out of anger and tribal animosity in the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking on Sunday during a fundraiser at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Njoro, Nakuru County, Wetang’ula warned that the Opposition’s rhetoric is designed to provoke emotional voting, a tactic he said could lead to disastrous leadership choices.

“The Opposition is on a calculated charm offensive, weaponizing voter anger and hatred ahead of 2027,” Wetang’ula told congregants, and urged them to remain sober and vigilant at the ballot,” said Wetangula.

The National Assembly Speaker cautioned that allowing emotions to dictate electoral decisions could open the door for unqualified leaders and plunge the country back into political instability.

“Don’t vote out of hatred or vengeance. Ignore leaders whose agenda is to stir your emotions for their political gain,” he stated.

Wetang’ula also aimed at tribal politics, reiterating his longstanding call for national unity and peaceful coexistence.

He invoked the tragic memories of the 2007/08 post-election violence, noting that Njoro was one of the hardest-hit regions during that dark chapter in Kenya’s history.

“Njoro paid a heavy price for tribal-driven politics. Let us not allow history to repeat itself,” he said.

Wetangula didn’t mince his words when addressing those campaigning along ethnic lines, accusing them of endangering Kenya’s hard-won peace.

“Even if you’re desperate for the presidency, do not use your ambition to undermine our national unity. Kenya belongs to all of us,” Wetang’ula stated firmly.

He further praised ODM leader Raila Odinga’s recent cooperation with President William Ruto as a bold and patriotic gesture, countering critics who had labeled the move a betrayal.

“Those castigating Raila for working with President Ruto are not interested in Kenya’s future they thrive on discord and dysfunction,” Wetang’ula declared.

