Wetang’ula asks Western Region to back President Ruto in 2027

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on leaders and residents of the Western region to back President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking during a women’s empowerment programme in Luanda Constituency, Wetang’ula said unity will pave the way for the Luhya community to clinch the presidency in 2032.

Wetang’ula said the community is closer than ever to State House and urged rivals to set aside past political differences.

“This is our moment. I want all of us to unite politically because I cannot go to North Eastern, Coast, Baringo, Samburu, or Migori to seek alliances when we are divided at home,” Wetang’ula said.

He reached out to former political foes, including ex-Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, former Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi, and ex-Tongaren MP Dr. Eseli Simiyu, emphasizing political reconciliation.

“My brother Wafula Wamunyinyi and your friends, let’s forget the past and join hands. All indications are that things will be well with us in 2032,” he said.

Wetang’ula also told the gathering that despite differences during the 2022 General Election, the opportunity for the Luhya nation to unite had never been greater.

“We are so close to the presidency like never before. In 2022, together with my brother Musalia Mudavadi, we toured this region, and you saw how the vote went. Politics is not enmity; it has no boundaries. We are now part of a broad-based government,” he said.

He added, “This is our best opportunity to ascend to the presidency if we unite. When William Ruto completes his second term, we will be right there, firmly in line. In politics, you must support others if you want to be supported in the future.”

