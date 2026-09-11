Wetang’ula Backs Ruto’s Call for Foreign Traders to Regularize Operations

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has defended President William Ruto’s call for foreign nationals living and doing business in Kenya to regularise their status.

Speaking on Friday, September 11, in Endebess, Trans Nzoia County, Wetang’ula said the directive is intended to enforce existing laws and protect opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

According to Wetang’ula said Kenya remains open to investors and other foreign nationals but insisted that those operating businesses in the country must have the necessary documentation, licences and permits.

The National Assembly Speaker said President Ruto’s remarks should not be interpreted as a move to shut Kenya’s doors to other Africans.

He noted that Kenya continued to welcome visitors and investors from across the continent, including citizens of East African Community (EAC) member states, while making it easier for Africans to enter the country.

“What the President wants, and all of us want, is that when you leave Kenya for Uganda, you must register yourself with the authorities so that they know a visitor has entered our territory, not to bar you in any way,” Wetang’ula said.

He said the same principle should apply to EAC nationals entering Kenya, arguing that authorities needed to know who was entering the country and the purpose of their visit.

Wetang’ula said Kenya welcomed legitimate foreign investment but questioned the classification of foreigners who entered the country as investors only to engage in small-scale trading activities that could otherwise be undertaken by Kenyans.

“However, the people we don’t want to hear about are those who come to Kenya as investors, but you get them selling maize in a local market. Is that investment really?” he posed.

The Speaker said certain economic opportunities should be protected for Kenyan traders and entrepreneurs, particularly those operating small businesses.

Wetang’ula also dismissed concerns that the government was becoming hostile towards other Africans, pointing to President Ruto’s decision to allow citizens from other African countries to enter Kenya without visas.

“President Ruto has been the first president to allow other Africans from African nations to enter Kenya visa-free,” he said, adding that Kenya was willing to accommodate anyone ready to contribute to the country’s development.