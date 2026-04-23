Wetang’ula Names Wamboka’s Replacement in Public Investments Committee After Suspension

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has announced that Luanda Member of Parliament Dick Maungu will replace Jack Wamboka as chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education following his suspension.

Speaking on Thursday April 2, Wetang’ula said Maungu was nominated the minority side of the house to take over the position in an acting capacity.

“I wish to notify the House that I have since received a letter from the Leader of the Minority Party conveying the nomination of Hon. Dick Maungu, Member for Luanda, to serve as the Interim Chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education,” Wetang’ula stated.

Wamboka was suspended from the commitee on Wednesday April 22 by National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Gladys Boss Shollei.

The Bumula lawmaker is accused of allegedly soliciting bribes from witnesses who appear before the committee.

“In order to safeguard public trust in the work of the Public Investments Committee on governance and education during the pendency of the inquiry, I am further persuaded to suspend the honourable Jack Wanami Wamboka from chairing the committee during the period,” Shollei said.

The Uasin Gishu Women Representative directed that the National Assembly Committee on Powers and Privileges will investigate the complaints and submit a report to the House before June 9, 2026.

“I further direct that the leader of the Minority party nominate an interim chairperson of the Committee by April 23, 2026, at midday. In default of the nomination by the minority, the committee shall be at liberty to allow the Vice Chairperson to chair its meeting or elect an interim chairperson among its members from the minority party,” She stated.

Wamboka’s suspension came after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) wrote to Wetang’ula protesting what it termed as open hostility, harassment, and demeaning treatment of its officers who appeared before the committee.