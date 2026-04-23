Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Wetang’ula Names Wamboka’s Replacement in Public Investments Committee After Suspension

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Speaker Moses Wetangula

Speaker Moses Wetangula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has announced that Luanda Member of Parliament Dick Maungu will replace Jack Wamboka as chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education following his suspension.

Speaking on Thursday April 2, Wetang’ula said Maungu was nominated the minority side of the house to take over the position in an acting capacity.

“I wish to notify the House that I have since received a letter from the Leader of the Minority Party conveying the nomination of Hon. Dick Maungu, Member for Luanda, to serve as the Interim Chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education,” Wetang’ula stated.

Wamboka was suspended from the commitee on Wednesday  April 22 by National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Gladys Boss Shollei.

The Bumula lawmaker is accused of  allegedly soliciting bribes from witnesses who appear before the committee.

“In order to safeguard public trust in the work of the Public Investments Committee on governance and education during the pendency of the inquiry, I am further persuaded to suspend the honourable Jack Wanami Wamboka from chairing the committee during the period,” Shollei said.

The Uasin Gishu Women Representative directed that the National Assembly Committee on Powers and Privileges will investigate the complaints and submit a report to the House before June 9, 2026.

“I further direct that the leader of the Minority party nominate an interim chairperson of the Committee by April 23, 2026, at midday. In default of the nomination by the minority, the committee shall be at liberty to allow the Vice Chairperson to chair its meeting or elect an interim chairperson among its members from the minority party,” She stated.

Wamboka’s suspension came after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) wrote to Wetang’ula protesting what it termed as open hostility, harassment, and demeaning treatment of its officers who appeared before the committee.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

MP Jack Wamboka Suspended Over Allegedly Soliciting Bribes

Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka has been suspended from the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education. Wamboka was suspended from the committee...

1 day ago
Speaker Moses Wetangula Speaker Moses Wetangula

Politics

Wetang’ula Raises Alarm Over Rising Goonism Culture

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has raised concerns over the growing trend of goonism during political rallies in the country. Speaking on Sunday, April...

April 12, 2026

News

Speaker Wetang’ula Assigns 2 Committees to Vet Ida Odinga, Francis Meja for Senior State Roles

The National Assembly has received two messages from President William Ruto seeking parliamentary approval for the appointment of Ida Betty Odinga and Francis Meja...

February 10, 2026

Politics

56% of MPs Won’t be Re-elected – Wetang’ula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has warned Members of Parliament that more than half of them might not be reelected in the 2027 general...

January 27, 2026