Wetang’ula, Oparanya Rally Western Region to Support President Ruto in 2027

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya have urged the Luhya community to rally behind President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Lurambi Constituency on Friday, Kakamega County, Wetamg’ula argued that the western unity could shape Kenya’s political destiny and secure the community’s long-sought stake in national leadership.

“The 2027 General Election will be a defining moment for our community. Our unity and voting pattern will determine our political destiny in 2032. We must demonstrate political influence commensurate with our numbers and strength,” he said.

Wetangula also suggested that a solid block vote for Ruto’s re-election would enhance the chances of a Luhya candidate clinching the presidency in 2032.

He invoked their legacy as a rallying point, noting that efforts to consolidate the region remain central to his political vision.

In a rare show of unity, Wetang’ula shared a stage with his former political rival Oparanya, describing it as a renewed partnership to drive development and rally Western Kenya behind President Ruto’s leadership.

“In 2002, Oparanya and I were elected on the same coalition before we politically parted ways. The broad-based government has brought us together once again, and our common agenda is to secure development for our people and position the community for future leadership,” Wetang’ula told the crowd.

The two leaders pointed to Ruto’s frequent visits to the Western region, revival of stalled infrastructure projects, and the recent Ksh 500 million allocation for the completion of Kakamega Level Six Hospital as proof of the government’s goodwill.

Meanwhile, Oparanya dismissed corruption allegations against him, claiming they were politically engineered to taint his image.

He directly accused Governor Fernandes Barasa of submitting “fictitious reports” to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“I helped Barasa win the gubernatorial seat, but he has now turned against me. If there is genuine evidence of me stealing public funds, let them prosecute me. Otherwise, these are false accusations meant to malign me,” Oparanya said, warning Barasa to desist from disrespecting him.