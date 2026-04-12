Wetang’ula Raises Alarm Over Rising Goonism Culture

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has raised concerns over the growing trend of goonism during political rallies in the country.

Speaking on Sunday, April 12, Wetang’ula cautioned that the increasing incidents of political violence and intimidation must not be tolerated, noting that they undermine the constitutional right to association and instill fear among citizens.

Wetang’ula called on security agencies to act firmly and decisively to maintain law and order, emphasizing the need to safeguard a peaceful and lawful political environment.

“The culture of goonism has no place in a democratic society. Every Kenyan must feel safe to participate in political processes without fear,” he said.

The National Assembly Speaker also issued a stern warning to the youth against being lured into acts of violence, noting that such actions could jeopardize their future and derail their potential.

At the same time, Wetang’ula highlighted the economic potential of West Pokot County, pointing out its rich mineral deposits, including gold and limestone.

He assured residents that the government is putting in place measures to ensure local communities benefit from natural resources through the proposed Natural Resources Benefit Sharing Bill, 2022.

Wetang’ula explained that the legislation seeks to establish a clear framework for equitable sharing of royalties derived from resource extraction, thereby promoting inclusive development.

This comes a day after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s rally in Kikuyu constituency was disrupted on Saturday.

The hired goons disrupted traffic along sections of the Southern Bypass and nearby roads in Kiambu County, where they blocked highways, lit bonfires using tyres, and placed trailers across the road.