Wetang’ula Urges Kenyans to Ignore Opposition Team, Rallies Support for Ruto’s Second Term

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on Kenyans to ignore what he termed a desperate opposition campaign aimed at discrediting President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking on Saturday in Tharaka Constituency during a women’s empowerment drive, Wetang’ula said the opposition politicians are uncomfortable with the visible progress being made across the country under the broad-based government.

“This government has rolled out projects in every corner of the republic, from affordable housing and road construction to health reforms under SHA,” Wetang’ula said.

“The economy is recovering; the shilling has strengthened from KSh160 to KSh128 to the dollar, and that is not by accident. That is leadership,” he added.

Wetang’ula accused the opposition of clinging to outdated politics of insults, tribal bigotry, and doomsday rhetoric instead of offering tangible alternatives.

“You ask them for their plan; all they say is ‘Ruto must go’. That is not policy. That is noise. Kenya cannot be governed by anger and bitterness,” he stated.

The Speaker urged residents to fully back President Ruto’s bid for a second term to consolidate the gains achieved so far, warning that reckless politics must never sabotage development.

He further heaped praise on Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, describing him as an example of a “disciplined and dignified leader who does not trade in insults or tribalism and who truly embodies the principles of a principal assistant to the President “.

“Prof . Kindiki is one leader who does not gossip, has no hatred and goes not use abusive language to his colleagues. We are proud of him,” the speaker stated.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, who accompanied the Speaker alongside other lawmakers, appealed to young people across the country to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“If you are 18 and not registered, you have surrendered your voice. Your vote is your weapon, use it to protect your future,” he said.

He urged parents to escort their children to registration centers, calling it “the ultimate act of parental responsibility.”

Ichung’wah also warned against allowing the opposition to sow discord, insisting that Kenya must reject the politics of hatred and violence.

“The opposition, while they have their right to oppose this government, they offering no policy alternative except outdated politics of insults and violence,” he explained.

Also Read: Wetang’ula Responds To Claims Of Sponsoring Goons To Disrupt Opposition Rally