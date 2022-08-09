What Ruto said after Casting his vote in Kosachei, Sugoi 

Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer William Ruto was among the first Kenyans to exercise their right in the voting process.

The UDA party leader voted early on Tuesday, August 9, on Kosachei Primary School in Uasin Gishu County.

Speaking to the media after voting, DP William Ruto said that he had kept his promise to his supporters while on a campaign trail. DP Ruto had vowed to wake up and vote early in the morning.

“I want to thank my village mates here for coming early. I know many of them were ahead of me I thought I was going to be the first one here. Many people are wondering why for the first time I have come so early, in the campaign trail we made a commitment to our supporters that we would do this early, and I wanted to keep that part of the bargain as well that I would make it early,” DP Ruto said.

The second in command asked kenyans to come out and vote stating ” I am glad so many of us have come to vote early. I have voted. You too should. Your vote counts.”

This will be Ruto’s first attempt to contest the presidential race after serving as Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy for the last 10 years.

He is up against Azimio’s Raila Odinga, David Mwaure of Agano party and George Wajackoyah of the Roots party.

Raila Odinga has so far casted his vote in Kibera primary and David Mwaure voting in upperhills.

George Wajackoyah on the other hand is yet to vote after the KIEMS kit failed to recognize him.

The exercise is set to close at 5 PM and the counting starts. Areas which have faced hitches will be allowed to continue voting past 5 PM.

