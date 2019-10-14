Why A Section Of Jubilee MPs Now Want Imran Okoth Out Of Kibra Race

A section of Jubilee Party MPs has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to disqualify the Orange Democratic Movement candidate Imran Okoth from the November 7 Kibra parliamentary by-election.

The leaders, who were attending a church service at PCEA Emmanuel Church in Makina on Sunday, condemned the attack on Jubilee Party candidate McDonald Mariga as he campaigned in Kibra on Saturday.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa and his Lang’ata counterpart Nixon Korir accused Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati of inciting youths to stone Mr Mariga’s convoy.

Let all candidates and political parties embrace peace and give Kibra people a chance to decide who they want,” said Mr Ichung’wa. The lawmaker also hit out at Kieleweke team led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda for spreading propaganda.

He claimed the nominated legislator was misleading Kenyans that President Uhuru Kenyatta does not support Mr Mariga.

“Let them (Kieleweke) respect the President and stop lying that they have been sent (to Kibra) by him,” he said.

“It is shameful the youths who attacked Mr Mariga’s convoy yesterday (Saturday) have followed us here and destroyed window panes,” said Mr Korir. The Lang’ata legislator said he will write to the IEBC to disqualify the ODM candidate over the violence.

” Raila Odinga is in the government courtesy of handshake hence we are free to ask for votes anywhere. The handshake did not come to finish democracy,” he said.

What we want in Kibra is peace.

These grown ups need to be in Kamiti.

Mariga or Imran, let the Kibra people voice prevail.

On his part, Mr Mariga called out on political leaders to stop using youths to mete out violence on their opponents.

“The youths should not be used to unleash violence on opponents, violence never pays, I have forgiven those who attacked us,” said Mr Mariga. Attempts to reach Mr Arati over the Kibra chaos were fruitless as our calls went unanswered.

