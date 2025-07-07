Why Access To Nairobi CBD Was Restricted – CS Murkomen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended the restriction of access to the Nairobi CBD during the Saba Saba Day protests.

CS Murkomen on Monday explained that the move was aimed at protecting the business and people against goons who have been invading previous protests.

However, the Interior CS apologized for any inconvenience caused due to the restriction of movement to the Nairobi CBD.

“The structures that we put in place today, many goons and criminals did not get a chance to invade properties but also at the same time, many Kenyans got inconvinienced, some Kenyans were unable to access their offices, others out of fear of what happened last week did not want to continue with their businesses and therefore.

“I would like to tell Kenyans who feel inconvenienced as a result of the security operation to tell you poleni sana, we had to do this because we wanted you and your property to be safe,” Murkomen said.

The Interior CS further commended police officers, saying they did a good job of securing Kenyans and their properties.

“Thank you very much because, if it was not for the work you did, we could be discussing the kind of damage that we witnessed last week and therefore, as we come to the end of the day, I thought it was neccessary for us a team from the ministry to come and say thank you to you all,” he added.

On Monday, several roads leading to Nairobi CBD were barricaded by police officers, forcing motorists to turn back.

Long-distance travelers were left stranded as they could not access CBD to get to their destinations.

