Why Azimio La Umoja Should Endorse Agnes Kagure For Nairobi Gubernatorial Seat In August Election

The Nairobi Gubernatorial candidates are currently racing against time in their bid to secure the seat on 9th August 2022.

The successful city billionaire Agnes Kagure has turned out as the tall, dark and benevolent suitor suave charming and knowing all corners of the city to perfectly drive the agenda of city dwellers in the umbrella of Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

She is composed, peaceable and her ironic approach in covering political solutions places her at the highest index of becoming the Azimio la Umoja candidate. Kagure has played various recommendable roles in bringing city economic branches to its pathway. Her new energy in resuscitating the city’s economy will unburden Raila’s political baggage in governing the city.

Having been ranked as the top insurer and business leader who is tested and ideal to prospectively run the county’s budget and vision successfully, Kagure will seal all the leaking loopholes that have been the pathways for looters to squander and milk from public coffers.

Raila’s vision of including the youths into government programs will be achieved through Kagure since she has been a students’ mentor at her capacity as the KUSO Patron. She changed the students’ narrative. Through various Sports Empowerment Programs such as tournament initiatives, Kagure has been keen in ensuring that no talents within the youths goes into a waste.

Kagure’s consistent support to women has been a non-negotiable. She induced the table banking and women groups that have seen many women in the societies redeeming themselves to clinch on the track of economic radar.

The Matatu operators and Bodaboda riders have also been the key beneficiaries of Kagure’s empowerment programs within the city.

The Azimio la Umoja’s committee ought to endorse Kagure for Nairobi gubernatorial seat ahead of next general elections.