Why Babu Owino Won’t Attend Every Linda Mwananchi Rally Anymore

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino says he will no longer attend every Linda Mwananchi rally, as he turns his attention to building his campaign for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi on Tuesday, Owino said the movement remains his priority, but that the scale of the Nairobi race demands more of his time on the ground in the capital.

“I will still attend Linda Mwananchi rallies. I may not attend all because of the work that I will do in Nairobi. I want to shift my focus to Nairobi and deliver it to Linda Mwananchi, and I also humbly request Nairobians to vote for me as their governor because I know that I am the right candidate for this job,” Owino said.

He pointed to the sheer size of the county as justification for the shift, noting that Nairobi’s 85 wards and roughly 2.5 million registered voters require sustained mobilisation. “Nairobi has 85 wards. I know it is not easy: the resources it needs, the work it needs. It is a big city, it is the capital city,” he said.

Owino urged Nairobi residents to judge his gubernatorial credentials by what he has delivered in Embakasi East. “Some people have been asking, ‘You vote for Babu in Nairobi and you will see who he is.’ Why can’t those people in Embakasi East see who I am? Clearly, they have seen who I am. They know who I am,” he said.

The MP also moved to shut down talk of a rift with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Linda Mwananchi’s presidential candidate, insisting the two remain political allies pursuing different offices. “Those who are in doubt of the relationship that I have with my brother Sifuna, you have to know that I have no particular challenge or problem with him,” he said, adding that claims of jealousy were misplaced since “there is no conflicting interest” between a gubernatorial and a presidential run.

He went further, accusing unnamed government-linked actors of trying to sow discord within the movement. “When I look at the fights from certain quarters, which of course are also being engineered by the government, we need to be united, and if not, we will be roasted individually,” he said, reaffirming that he backs Sifuna “100 per cent” for the presidency.

Owino’s announcement comes as the race for Nairobi’s top seat begins to crowd up. Embakasi North MP James Gakuya has already launched his own gubernatorial campaign, political analyst and KANU spokesperson Tony Gachoka has expressed interest, and incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja says he is confident of becoming the first Nairobi governor to win a second term.