Why Chebukati Didn’t Announce Results for 27 Constituencies

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) lawyer George Murugu to Supreme Court’s question on why Chebukati failed to announce results from 27 constituencies before announcing the President-elect.

Justice Isaac Lenaola had on Thursday Evening asked the IEBC legal team on why the IEBC chair did not announce the 27 constituencies het they had already been verified and tallied.

“IEBC had an extra day to declare results, why didn’t Wafula Chebukati wait until that day, reach out to the other four commissioners and address other questions?” Justice Isaac Lenaola asked.

In response, while defending Mr. Chebukati, Mr. Murugu stated that the IEBC Chair considered the safety of his colleagues prior to declaring the election results.

He stated that Chebukati was sure that Article 138 subsection 3c had been met.

“The 27 constituencies had been tallied, undergone the verification processes, and were ready for announcement. Mr. Chebukati made considerations concerning the security of his staff, who at the time were suffering arrests, abductions, and injuries. In his mind, it was prudent to conclude the exercise since Article 138 (3c) had been fully satisfied” Lawyer Murugu stated.

On the question by Justice Njoki Ndung’u on why Chebukati has so much powers that other commissioners and assigned them other roles the IEBC lawyer stated that Article 138 3 (c) gives the Commission a joint role in announcing the results.

The article states that after counting the votes in the polling stations, the IEBC shall tally and verify the count and declare the result.

“There is no room for the chair to act as a lone ranger,” he explained.

