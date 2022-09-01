Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why DCI Wants To Arrest Cleophas Malala

By

Published

20220901 155244

DCI Raiding Malala’s House. Image Courtesy the Standard.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has raided Cleophas Malala’s residence in Kakamega after an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, September 1, in front of his Milimani, Kakamega home, Malala’s legal team said that they were unaware of the court orders.

One of the lawyers further stated that they were speaking with the police to get more information about his impending arrest.

“I have not seen any arrest warrant. What we are sure of is that this witch hunt arises from the elections that have just been carried out which we feel is a bit unfair.

“We seem to be the only ones who have been targeted.  But we are still sorting this out as a legal team and we may not say anything that may go on record at this time,” the representative stated. 

It is thought that the arrest warrant pertains to assault accusations he faces. According to multiple news sources, the outgoing lawmaker who just ran for governor in Kakamega is wanted for attacking a politician during the August 9 general election.

According to Standard Digital the arrest warrant relates to a violent act he committed during the Kakamega gubernatorial election on August 29, 2022.

“They suspect he was involved in violent acts during the Kakamega governorship mini-poll that was held on Monday. A warrant to arrest him was issued yesterday,” said the publication in a tweet.

NTV on the other hand reports that the outgoing Kakamega senator has assaulted a fellow politician.

“Aliyekuwa mgombea ugavana Kakamega anatafutwa kwa kosa la kumpiga na kumuumiza mmoja wa wanasiasa Agosti 9 wakati wa uchaguzi,” NTV posted.

The DCI raid comes just a day after Malala’s was  defeated by Fernandes Barasa of the ODM in the Kakamega Gubernatorial election. Malala of the Amani National Congress (ANC) received 159, 508 votes, placing him second behind Barasa, who received 192,929 votes.

Also Read: Kakamega Governor-elect Fernandes Barasa Sends Message to Malala After Beating him in the polls

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020