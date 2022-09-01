Why DCI Wants To Arrest Cleophas Malala

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has raided Cleophas Malala’s residence in Kakamega after an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, September 1, in front of his Milimani, Kakamega home, Malala’s legal team said that they were unaware of the court orders.

One of the lawyers further stated that they were speaking with the police to get more information about his impending arrest.

“I have not seen any arrest warrant. What we are sure of is that this witch hunt arises from the elections that have just been carried out which we feel is a bit unfair.

“We seem to be the only ones who have been targeted. But we are still sorting this out as a legal team and we may not say anything that may go on record at this time,” the representative stated.

It is thought that the arrest warrant pertains to assault accusations he faces. According to multiple news sources, the outgoing lawmaker who just ran for governor in Kakamega is wanted for attacking a politician during the August 9 general election.

According to Standard Digital the arrest warrant relates to a violent act he committed during the Kakamega gubernatorial election on August 29, 2022.

“They suspect he was involved in violent acts during the Kakamega governorship mini-poll that was held on Monday. A warrant to arrest him was issued yesterday,” said the publication in a tweet.

NTV on the other hand reports that the outgoing Kakamega senator has assaulted a fellow politician.

“Aliyekuwa mgombea ugavana Kakamega anatafutwa kwa kosa la kumpiga na kumuumiza mmoja wa wanasiasa Agosti 9 wakati wa uchaguzi,” NTV posted.

The DCI raid comes just a day after Malala’s was defeated by Fernandes Barasa of the ODM in the Kakamega Gubernatorial election. Malala of the Amani National Congress (ANC) received 159, 508 votes, placing him second behind Barasa, who received 192,929 votes.

