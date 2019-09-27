Why Ex Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga Has Fired A Warning Shot To Rift Valley Politicians Over 2022

Maina Njenga, the former leader of notorious Mungiki gang has resurfaced in the public limelight. This time, with a vicious warning to Rift Valley politicians who are trying to stoke ethnic tensions in the Rift Valley. Njenga, who was speaking during a visit to former Nairobi Women Representative Rachel Shebesh’ home, said Kikuyus in the Rift Valley will not continue to be threatened over politics every time the country nears a general election.

Njenga spoke on Thursday at the home of Gender Public Service CAS Rachael Shebesh where he endorsed the Embrace Team, a women leaders lobby group supporting the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

The reformed Mungiki leader turned preacher assured Shebesh that his supporters would ensure that meetings under the Embrace Movement would not be disrupted by anyone.

"Now that Maina Njenga and his group has joined team embrace, let's wait and see whose goons will carry the day. Going forward,let's wait and see how many meetings Inua Mama will hold." ~ Peter Mwangi (Member of "Thank You Uhuru" Choir) — Samson Ogola (Chief) (@SamsonOgola) September 27, 2019

His remarks come amid allegations by politicians allied to the Kieleweke faction of the Jubilee Party that Deputy President William Ruto was causing divisions in Central Kenya for his own political benefits.

"The issue of threatening people all over the place is unacceptable…There is no day people will leave the Rift Valley and come to divide Central when I am still in this position,"~Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga. — Mr. Kinuthia Pius. (@Belive_Kinuthia) September 26, 2019

“We are not happy with this intimidation. There is no way people will come from Rift Valley and divide people in Central Kenya. Why is it that Central is the only place they are dividing? If they can do this when Uhuru Kenyatta is alive and in office, what will they do when he is gone?” he said while speaking in his vernacular dialect.

On her part, Shebesh, who referred to Maina as a “General” thanked the evangelist for supporting the Embrace movement.

“I am very happy that you have supported us and Embrace. In Embrace, we are only pursuing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda. General, your support has given me even more power and energy. We only want to support President Kenyatta in his development agenda and promoting peace,” Shebesh said.

