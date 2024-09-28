Why Francis Atwoli Wants DP Gachagua Arrested

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called for the arrest of embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Saturday, September 28 at an event in Uasin Gishu County, Atwoli accused the Deputy President of undermining and defying the Presidency.

He noted that the DP had taken an oath, including to maintain secrecy in Cabinet, but had violated it and was sabotaging the government while promoting disunity.

“You prayed to God so that he can help you to run the government and then you start to contradict government policies and you sit in the cabinet and the National Security Council,” Atwoli said.

He added, “You should be arrested, there is no country that can tolerate such a person, for the sake of securing the country.”

Atwoli went on to say no one has exclusive rights to the Mt Kenya region, insisting that the bloc belongs to all Kenyans regardless of their ethnicity.

“We don’t want anyone to keep on telling us about the mountain, which belongs to all of us. That is why it’s called Mt Kenya just like Mt Kilimanjaro, which is for all people in East Africa,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli’s remarks come amid reports that members of the National Assembly will table an impeachment motion against the DP on Tuesday next week.

On Saturday, DP Gachagua accused President Ruto of instigating legislators to remove him from office against the will of the people of Kenya.

The Deputy President also alleged that MPs were being offered up to Ksh 5 million to support his removal from office.

“If Ruto is tired of Mt Kenya votes he should tell us, let him stop telling Members of Parliament to impeach me,” DP Gachagua stated.

