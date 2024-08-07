Why I Cant Work For President Ruto- Martha Karua 

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has come out to say she will not work for President William Ruto if an opportunity arises.

Speaking on Tuesday August 6 during an interview with Citizen TV, Karua accused President Ruto of dictating what happens in his government teeming him a ‘minister of everything’.

“I wouldn’t work for William Ruto. Whatever changes and whatever quality of people he gets, he is the minister for everything, he will not let anybody work. There is no way I would accept to work for William Ruto and they didn’t ask me, they also know my position,” Karua stated.

The Narc Kenya Party leader went on to accuse President Ruto of lying to Kenyans over the Finance Act 2024 and the abolition of funding to the office of the First Lady and the Spouse of the Deputy President.

“We have been lied to that the Finance Act was withdrawn yet the petrol levy has gone up by 7 shillings. That we have been lied to about the office of the First, and Second Lady being abolished, and we have seen that they have been reinstated,” said Karua.

Further she said the new broad based government is unconstitutional and equated it to a come we stay marriage.

“These appointments have lowered the bar because they seek to violate the design of the Constitution, they also seek to lower the bar on accountability.

“This (broad-based government) is a come-we-stay marriage, it is illegal, it is unconstitutional and it will lead to unconstitutionality in the conduct of the business of Parliament,” she added.

President Ruto last month nominated new Cabinet members including close allies of Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

The move did not sit well with Karua who has since left the Azimio coalition.

Also Read: Martha Karua Quits Azimio Coalition