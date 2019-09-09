Why I Cant Work With William Ruto -ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi Reveals

ANC leader has said he cannot think of ever forming an alliance with Deputy President William Ruto. Mudavadi has told off DP William Ruto to stop reaching out for him terming it a waste of time because he is going for the top seat and cannot work with the DP. That is not the only Mudavadi fears in Ruto. The former Vice President says Ruto has a pair of filthy hands which are responsible for the suffering of millions of Kenyans and he cannot be part of that.

“Ruto’s proposition is cheeky and ridiculous and cannot sell. No serious Kenyan can buy into that gimmick. “My agenda and convictions are miles apart from Dr Ruto’s. Ruto is part of the Jubilee government that has put the country into serious economic crisis through debt and corruption,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi, who is positioning himself as the country’s opposition leader after Raila Odinga joined hands to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta affirmed his commitment to give the presidency a stab in 2022, saying his party, the ANC was committed to changing the lives of Kenyans.

Separately, a number of leaders from Western Region have warned the DP his trips to the region will not bear any fruits because the people from Western Kenya have their political leaders whom they trust for political direction and not outsiders like the DP. "Ruto can come to Western 1,000 times and talk to all leaders, Mudavadi included, but there is no Luhya who in his right mind will vote for him," declared Mr Atwoli who is the COTU Secretary General.

Mr Atwoli, who named Mr Mudavadi as the Luhya spokesman in 2016 during the famous Bukhungu declaration, asked the vote-rich community to prepare for Bukhungu Two.