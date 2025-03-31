Connect with us

Politics

Why Khalwale Wants President Ruto, Raila To Engage Gachagua

By

Published

GFqUvHZW0AETcAK

Boni Khalwale

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has called on President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga to hold talks with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Sunday, March 30, Senator Khalwale emphasized the importance of inclusivity in national politics.

Khalwale pointed out that the two leaders should sit Gachagua down and find a way to address his concerns.

The UDA Senator warned that failing to engage with Gachagua could fuel perceptions of exclusion, allowing him to push a divisive narrative.

“If indeed we want to unite Kenyans, President Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, look for Rigathi Gachagua, sit him down, and listen to what he wants.

“We don’t want him to start spinning politics by saying that Kikuyus are being sidelined in Kenya’s agenda. We want Kikuyus to be treated just like Luhyas, Luos, Kalenjins, and all Kenyans,” said Khalwale.

GlcRBTSW4AEZBTf

President Ruto and Raila Odinga.

Khalwale also criticized the police for attempting to disrupt Gachagua’s public rallies in Kajiado and Naivasha.

“I saw Gachagua had meetings in Kajiado and Naivasha, and I saw many police officers. No! That is not right,” he added.

Gachagua was removed from office on October 18, 2024, after the Senate upheld the impeachment done by the National Assembly.

Since his impeachment, Gachagua has been attacking the Ruto administration, accusing the President of betraying him and the people of Mt Kenya region.

“If this man has managed to lie to bishops and pastors who have been anointed, who is Rigathi Gachagua? Ruto came with a Bible and could sing every song in my mother tongue. I don’t know when he used to learn them. He used to sing and we would stare at him thinking God had brought us an angel,” Gachagua said in February.

Meanwhile, President Ruto is expected to tour the Mount Kenya region this week. This will be the first time Ruto will be visiting the region since Gachagua’s impeachment in October 2024.

